BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock’s (BATS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 5,650 ($75.22) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.22) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,720 ($76.15) to GBX 5,340 ($71.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,850 ($77.89) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,610 ($74.69) to GBX 5,185 ($69.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,432.81 ($72.33).

Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock opened at GBX 3,716 ($49.47) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 52-week low of GBX 4,064 ($54.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($75.14).

In related news, insider Jerome Abelman sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,092 ($54.48), for a total value of £421,598.76 ($561,308.43). Also, insider Naresh Sethi sold 13,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,943 ($52.50), for a total value of £536,129.71 ($713,792.72). Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock worth $99,795,847 over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

