Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc. (CALX) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Calix reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 139,250 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calix by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix traded up $0.10, reaching $6.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,199. Calix has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.