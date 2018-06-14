Brokerages Anticipate Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) to post sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $14.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coca-Cola European Partners.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCE shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE:CCE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 1,563,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,596. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

