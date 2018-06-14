Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health (SYNH) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,497,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000.

SYNH traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 13,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,744. Syneos Health has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

