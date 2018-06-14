Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy (AEIS) to Post $1.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.38. Advanced Energy posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy.

Get Advanced Energy alerts:

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.92 million. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 456,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Advanced Energy has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 55,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $3,465,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 5,051.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.