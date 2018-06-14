Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.60). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($6.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.73, reaching $93.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,113. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

In other news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 6,800 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $557,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total transaction of $280,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,500.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,077 shares of company stock valued at $15,096,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after buying an additional 393,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,331 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,607,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

