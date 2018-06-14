Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.95. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Stephens raised Discover Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of Discover Financial Services traded down $0.02, hitting $75.41, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 126,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $2,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $356,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,007 shares of company stock worth $7,131,881. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $143,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

