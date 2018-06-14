Brokerages Expect Microsemi (MSCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Microsemi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Microsemi reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsemi.

Get Microsemi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsemi to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsemi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

In other Microsemi news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $302,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $136,125.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $821,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 155,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsemi opened at $68.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Microsemi has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsemi (MSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.