Brokerages Expect Sanofi SA (SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Sanofi traded up $0.32, hitting $38.98, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 126,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,589. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,144,000 after acquiring an additional 572,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,638,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

