Brokerages Expect TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.35. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM traded up $0.31, reaching $12.78, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,107. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $219.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 66.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

