Brokerages Set $36.00 Price Target for CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV)

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CB Financial Services an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 5,808 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $200,085.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,604.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 56,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 653.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

