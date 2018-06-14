Brokerages Set Cellectis SA (CLLS) PT at $42.00

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Cellectis traded down $1.01, reaching $29.81, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,901. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 337.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cellectis by 143.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

