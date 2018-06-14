Brokerages Set Cubic Co. (CUB) Price Target at $62.75

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cubic to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cubic from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Cubic traded down $0.05, reaching $70.00, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -170.49 and a beta of 0.95. Cubic has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.25 million. Cubic had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cubic by 69.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 981.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 4,493.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 205,472 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cubic during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

