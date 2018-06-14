Brokerages Set Cybg Plc (CYBG) PT at $314.14

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 314.14 ($4.18).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cybg to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cybg to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 366 ($4.87) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Shore Capital raised their price target on Cybg from GBX 304 ($4.05) to GBX 318 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price target on Cybg from GBX 280 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($4.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Cybg traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05), reaching GBX 307.40 ($4.09), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.55).

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

