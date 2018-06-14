Brokerages Set Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Price Target at $68.33

Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products traded up $1.48, hitting $65.86, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,977. Dorman Products has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.07). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin acquired 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.23 per share, with a total value of $100,193.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,455.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $80,047.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,488 shares in the company, valued at $981,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

