Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) PT at $202.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.00.

ASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 17,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $157.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $157.45 and a twelve month high of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 19.76%. equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $3.4421 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s previous annual dividend of $3.36. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

