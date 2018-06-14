Brokerages Set J.Jill Inc (JILL) Target Price at $7.33

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.

JILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Nelson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2,403.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill traded down $0.13, reaching $8.61, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 9,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,825. J.Jill has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

