Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Price Target at $61.50

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 483,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. 9,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,503. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $863.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.81 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

