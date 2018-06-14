Brokerages Set Macy’s Inc. (M) PT at $26.73

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s traded down $1.49, reaching $33.12, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,249,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,266. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Macy’s by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Macy’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.