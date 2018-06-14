Brokerages Set Man Group PLC (EMG) PT at $195.58

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195.58 ($2.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 182 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175.50 ($2.34) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 149 ($1.98) to GBX 223 ($2.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 189 ($2.52) to GBX 165 ($2.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Get Man Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sandy Rattray sold 303,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £586,459.45 ($780,800.76). Also, insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 97,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.33), for a total value of £169,916.25 ($226,223.21).

Man Group traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01), hitting GBX 188.15 ($2.50), during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,368,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140.49 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.20 ($2.92).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.