Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Price Target at $23.25

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $810,403. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,691,000 after acquiring an additional 138,348 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 946,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 336,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 883,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,221. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

