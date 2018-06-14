Brokerages Set Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Target Price at $253.29

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

In other Ultimate Software Group news, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $501,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $1,235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ultimate Software Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultimate Software Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Ultimate Software Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultimate Software Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 247.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ultimate Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Ultimate Software Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

