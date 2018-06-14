Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) PT at $3,306.15

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings (LON:WIZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,306.15 ($44.36).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,204 ($56.41) to GBX 4,310 ($57.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,150 ($55.68) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($50.32) to GBX 3,800 ($50.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Wizz Air traded down GBX 24 ($0.32), reaching GBX 3,126 ($41.94), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,825 ($51.32).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 150,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($48.73), for a total transaction of £5,448,000 ($7,309,808.13).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of 87 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offer services for approximately 550 routes from 28 bases connecting 144 destinations across 43 countries.

