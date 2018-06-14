B. Riley Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Monday, May 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of Analog Devices traded up $0.65, hitting $101.70, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,095. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,851 shares of company stock worth $8,116,085. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

