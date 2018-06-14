Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $94.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $93.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $92.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Ross Stores opened at $84.69 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $11,871,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8,064.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,973,942.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,787 shares of company stock worth $17,545,146. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

