Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, May 19th.

BPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.39 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners traded up $0.16, hitting $20.25, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 313,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 940,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 485,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,323,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,521,000 after buying an additional 1,407,826 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,043,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,927,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.