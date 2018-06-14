Contrasting WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) & Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brooks Automation and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 5 0 2.71 WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than WARTSILA OYJ/ADR.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brooks Automation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 15.55% 15.97% 11.28% WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 7.78% 17.41% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $692.89 million 3.53 $62.61 million $1.24 27.98 WARTSILA OYJ/ADR $5.56 billion 2.31 $434.03 million $0.15 29.00

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WARTSILA OYJ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats WARTSILA OYJ/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for critical process vacuum applications. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and sample management markets for life sciences in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, rig tensioning, CNG, and high pressure air and gas compressors; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It also provides electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation, automation, and communication systems; dynamic positioning, safety, and security solutions; and entertainment systems. In addition, the company offers dual fuel, diesel, and low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; and gas cargo handling, gas recovery, LNG, fuel gas handling, and tank control systems. Further, it provides inert gas systems; hybrid and integrated solutions; gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, and waterjets; shaft generator and shore connection systems; centrifugal, deepwell, firefight, seawater lift, and gas fuel pumps, as well as pump room systems and valves; sonars and naval acoustics; and wet and dry products, as well as designs ferry, fishing, merchant, offshore, tug, and other vessels. Additionally, the company offers electrical and automation, 2 and 4-stroke engine, environmental, seal and bearing, hydro and tidal, industrial, propulsion, and other services. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, special vessel, and navy segments. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

