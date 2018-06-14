BT Group (BT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2826092528674 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.93.

BT Group traded up $0.30, reaching $14.20, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,094,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,849. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BT Group has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. equities research analysts expect that BT Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.711 dividend. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. BT Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

