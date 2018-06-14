Bunge (BG) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News stories about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.199318767365 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Bunge traded down $0.44, hitting $70.55, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,773,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bunge has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

