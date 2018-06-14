Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.14. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,459.40 ($19.43).

Several brokerages recently commented on BUR. Numis Securities upgraded Burford Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.30) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,689 ($22.49) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Burford Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.31) to GBX 1,747 ($23.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,593.60 ($21.22).

In other news, insider Christopher Bogart sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.97), for a total transaction of £59,400,000 ($79,084,010.12).

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

