Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) CEO Thomas Kingsbury Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,463,887.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Kingsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total value of $2,742,600.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores traded up $0.12, hitting $154.47, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 620,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,065. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $148.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

