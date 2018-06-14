C-Bit (XCT) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. C-Bit has a market capitalization of $168,117.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, C-Bit has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One C-Bit coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068882 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00112476 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00120208 BTC.

C-Bit Profile

C-Bit (XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits. C-Bit’s official website is c-bit.me.

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C-Bit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

