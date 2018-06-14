Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,718 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,963,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,538 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,968,000. Timber Hill LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 254,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,519,000 after buying an additional 167,613 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded down $0.19, hitting $251.99, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 4,990,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,417. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52-week low of $211.70 and a 52-week high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.6973 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $8.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

