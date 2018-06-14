Cadiz (CDZI) vs. American States Water (AWR) Head to Head Analysis

Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of American States Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American States Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cadiz and American States Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 1 0 3.00 American States Water 2 1 0 0 1.33

Cadiz currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. American States Water has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadiz is more favorable than American States Water.

Risk & Volatility

Cadiz has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American States Water has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and American States Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -7,600.70% N/A -48.23% American States Water 15.45% 12.92% 4.69%

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cadiz does not pay a dividend. American States Water pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American States Water has increased its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadiz and American States Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $440,000.00 678.65 -$33.86 million N/A N/A American States Water $440.60 million 4.64 $69.36 million $1.71 32.57

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Summary

American States Water beats Cadiz on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

