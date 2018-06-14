Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calavo Growers (CVGW) Share Price

Media coverage about Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calavo Growers earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1739708106039 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Calavo Growers opened at $88.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.62. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.70%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,016 shares of company stock worth $1,795,200 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

