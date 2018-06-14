Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.95 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences opened at $5.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $175.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.53. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 78.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

