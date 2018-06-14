Calix (CALX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Calix (NYSE:CALX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calix earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4477158816953 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Calix traded up $0.10, reaching $8.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 243,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,602. The company has a market cap of $405.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.58. Calix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 139,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

