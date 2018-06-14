Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.31 Million Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,422,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,331,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after buying an additional 1,345,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

In other news, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $3,621,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,947,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,020. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group opened at $120.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.