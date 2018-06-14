United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stake Boosted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Continental from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on United Continental from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of UAL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.43. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,582.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

