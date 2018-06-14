Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Mylan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 282,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Mylan by 462.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 736,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 605,452 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the first quarter worth $501,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 140.6% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan opened at $41.67 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

