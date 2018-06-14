Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,002 Shares of Altria (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Altria by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,534 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria during the fourth quarter valued at $269,661,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,042,000 after buying an additional 2,560,678 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after buying an additional 2,073,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria by 17.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,730,000 after buying an additional 1,736,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Newman acquired 5,345 shares of Altria stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of Altria traded down $0.03, reaching $56.70, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Altria has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Altria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

