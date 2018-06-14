24,680 Shares in Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,113,000 after purchasing an additional 490,902 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 2,582.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 322,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 310,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 382,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 265,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $834,291.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $769,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,566,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,454 shares of company stock worth $32,039,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot opened at $78.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $79.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

