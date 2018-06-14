Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,026,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,288 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1,392.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.19.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.82. 785,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $190.60 and a 12 month high of $248.39.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

