Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 506,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.63 to $80.15 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.63 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 price target on American Water Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

NYSE:AWK opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

