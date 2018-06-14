Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $198,282.60 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Camden Property Trust traded up $1.06, reaching $90.16, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 8,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.69 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

