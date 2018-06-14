CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 132,142 shares.The stock last traded at $1.30 and had previously closed at $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S had a negative net margin of 2,453.03% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

