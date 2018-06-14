Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.29% of Canadian National Railway worth $156,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.98.

Canadian National Railway traded up $0.24, hitting $83.57, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 418,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.3603 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.