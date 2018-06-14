Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $150.91 and a 12-month high of $195.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

