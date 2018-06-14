Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,190,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,911,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,071,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 124,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide opened at $82.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,818,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

