Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been given a $27.00 price objective by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, June 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies opened at $16.40 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $983.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

